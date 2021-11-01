Kiosks offering tag renewals at some Florida Publix supermarkets

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Forgot to renew your vehicle registration? Don’t want to wait in line? Some Florida counties have found the solution by installing kiosks at the local Publix supermarket.

Last week Seminole County joined Polk, Hillsborough, Manatee, and Brevard counties in offering the service.

The kiosk allows residents to renew their registration and then print out a license plate sticker. The touchscreen machine is located in the front of the store, new the check-out lines.

The machine verifies proof of insurance. But it won’t allow a renewal if you have outstanding driver’s license or toll violations.

