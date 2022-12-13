TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)— News Channel 8’s Kindness Day is Friday, Dec. 16.

The drive-through donation charity event supports five charities across the Tampa Bay area. Feeding Tampa Bay is one of those five.

Feeding Tampa Bay is an incredible organization that has helped put food on the tables of over a million people, year round. President and CEO Thomas Mantz said that extra donations are always in need around the holidays, but even more so this year, than in years past.

“Folks are struggling as much as they were during the pandemic. Think about that, right? So with food prices up 30%, rent, and prices for gas are making it challenging for families we serve. People are having a much tougher year than they did last year,” Mantz said.

He also said that families aren’t necessarily hungrier this time of year, but the pressure on their budgets is much greater.

“You might want to travel and that can be expensive to go see family. You might want to put some gifts under the Christmas tree. What were trying to do is make sure there is food on the table during the holiday season and take that stress out of a families life,” Mantz added.

There are three ways you can help Feeding Tampa Bay. One is to bring food donations to the WFLA visitor’s parking lot located at 200 S. Parker St. in Tampa this Friday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can also volunteer. You have to sign up on their website before you donate your time.

Donating funds is also welcomed. For every one dollar donated, Feeding Tampa Bay can put five to seven meals back into the community.

If you are in need of food, you can always check their website for where donations are being given on a daily basis. You can find the resources page at feedingtampabay.org/findfood.