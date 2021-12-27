Kids can play in the snow this week at The Florida Aquarium

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Kids in Tampa Bay will get a chance to play in the snow this winter.

The Florida Aquarium has been transformed into a winter wonderland for its popular Snow Days event, which runs from Dec. 26 through Jan. 2.

The aquarium has snow for kids to play in, as well as a brand new snow maze they can explore.

“Engage in an epic battle to defeat ocean pollution by throwing snowballs at pollution monsters. Plus, there’s a winter Wonderland dance party and many more gloved hands-on interactives experiences, it’s fun for the whole family!” the aquarium’s website says.

The aquarium said all its exhibits will be open for Snow Days, including the 4-D Theater, Café Ray and the Gift Shop.

The aquarium has extended its hours for Snow Days, and will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 26 through Dec. 31, and from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 1 and Jan. 2.