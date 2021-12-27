Kids can play in the snow this week at The Florida Aquarium

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Kids in Tampa Bay will get a chance to play in the snow this winter.

The Florida Aquarium has been transformed into a winter wonderland for its popular Snow Days event, which runs from Dec. 26 through Jan. 2.

The aquarium has snow for kids to play in, as well as a brand new snow maze they can explore.

“Engage in an epic battle to defeat ocean pollution by throwing snowballs at pollution monsters. Plus, there’s a winter Wonderland dance party and many more gloved hands-on interactives experiences, it’s fun for the whole family!” the aquarium’s website says.

The aquarium said all its exhibits will be open for Snow Days, including the 4-D Theater, Café Ray and the Gift Shop.

The aquarium has extended its hours for Snow Days, and will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 26 through Dec. 31, and from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 1 and Jan. 2.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss