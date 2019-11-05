Kids and Kubs softball club starts its 90th season with ‘seasoned’ players

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The crack of the bat. The smack of a ball in a glove. The cheers from the crowd.

The sounds of the ball field don’t change. If you only listen to the Kids and Kubs games and practices, it’s just softball. The difference occurs when you check out the players

Kids and Kubs is known as the “Three-Quarter Century Softball Club” and each player has to be past their 74th birthday to even try out of the league.

“I’ve been playing softball in Tampa now since 1996,” said Jon Wilkinson. He’s 85 years old and President of the Kids and Kubs Softball Club. He does not even remember when he started playing softball.

The club is starting its 90th season. “We’re the longest softball team playing in the world,” said Wilkinson.

For 15 of those seasons, 89-year-old Ethel Lehmann has been on the field. She was the first woman on the 74-plus age league.

“Once they saw me play, they accepted me,” she recalls.

She started playing softball in high school and still plays in two leagues. “I love the sport of softball,” she said.

“I try to hit it hard enough to get it out of the infield. I’m definitely slowing down now that I’m 90,” Lehmann conceded.

Lehmann and Wilkinson both enjoy the camaraderie with their teammates and the thrill of a win.

Wilkinson’s pitching strategy is pretty simple. “I just try to hit the plate right. If I can field it, I do. If I can’t, I let the fielders do it,” he said.

The players take the field at North Shore Field in St. Petersburg every Tuesday, Thursday and a few Saturdays, so go check out a game. The players do not plan on stopping any time soon.

“Hopefully, I’ll die at home plate at 104 after I’ve hit a home run,” joked Lehmann.

