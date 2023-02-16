TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Kentucky Fried Chicken announced the launch of two new sandwiches, and “fans in Tampa are getting a first taste” of the exclusive meal – but only for a limited time.

On Tuesday, KFC unveiled the new Ultimate BBQ and Spicy Slaw Sandwiches. The Kentucky-based food chain described the new sandwiches as a build on the original chicken sandwich, but with a few “unique twists.”

“The KFC Chicken Sandwich is the best in the business, and we’re excited to expand our chicken sandwich lineup with two new premium options,” Nick Chavez, CMO, of KFC U.S. said in a statement.

“This limited test of the Ultimate BBQ and Spicy Slaw chicken sandwiches is part of a continued commitment to giving customers more of what they want. We know our customers are looking for new, distinctive sandwich options and the Ultimate BBQ and Spicy Slaw offer flavor variety that builds on classic KFC ingredients. We think fans of spicy food will particularly love the kick of heat in our Spicy Slaw Sandwich.”

Want to know what the sandwiches include before you go? Here’s how KFC described the savory chicken sandwiches:

Ultimate BBQ KFC Chicken Sandwich: Brings all the crave-able flavors of a summer cookout together in one delicious sandwich. The Ultimate BBQ Sandwich features an extra crispy white meat filet with KFC’s Honey BBQ sauce, crispy fried onions, hickory-smoked bacon, melted cheese, and pickles all on a premium brioche bun.

Spicy Slaw Chicken Sandwich: KFC’s coleslaw is legendary, and the Spicy Slaw Sandwich heroes the fan-favorite side. An extra crispy white meat filet is topped with coleslaw to perfectly cool down the heat of the spicy mayo, topped with pickles, all on a premium brioche bun.

Participating restaurants will offer either the Ultimate BBQ or Spicy Slaw chicken sandwiches for a limited time only, so Tampa residents should get theirs while there’s still time!

KFC noted that sandwich availability varies by location, so make sure you pick a KFC that’s offering the sandwich you’re craving.

To view all participating Tampa locations, visit here.