KFC employee shot during argument over food order in Manatee County; men sought, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities said an employee at a KFC was shot on Thursday after an argument over a food order escalated and spilled into the parking lot.

The incident occurred at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the KFC on 6301 15th Street East in Manatee County, deputies said.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, two men drove up to the drive-through window to complain about a food order and got into an argument with employees.

Two employees left the restaurant and went out to the parking lot to continue arguing with the men. Deputies said the dispute ended when one of the employees was shot.

Deputies said someone drove the victim to Manatee Memorial Hospital, where they are being treated for their injuries. They are expected to recover.

Deputies did not identify the victim by age or gender. They said they had been “unwilling to provide more information about the incident.”

Deputies said the two men fled the parking lot in a newer white vehicle, and started heading north on 15th Street.

Detectives are working on leads in the case and say an investigation is ongoing.