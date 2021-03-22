Kenny Chesney postpones 2020 tour for 2nd time due to pandemic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Country music star Kenny Chesney is postponing his 2020 “Chillaxification” Tour for a second time and is planning to move the tour to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a release from Kenny Chesney’s team, all of the stadiums on the current itinerary will still host Chesney’s 2022 tour and all current tickets will be honored for the rescheduled show dates.
“While many possibilities were weighed, with the varying local statutes and practices and social distancing, touring in 2021 would mean that a good percentage of people would not be able to come to the show. Rather than disappoint any of the fans, especially with safety precautions varying from city-to-city, he has decided to move his tour to 2022,” a statement from Chesney’s team says.
The shows, however, will be completely new with a new name, feature a new line-up, lots of new music and “plenty of the songs people came to hear.”
The details are being finalized now, however, fans can expect details very soon. If you are unable to attend your rescheduled show, you can request a refund at your point of purchase.
“We have waited for so long, I can’t play knowing I would disappoint a portion of No Shoes Nation who wouldn’t be able to get into the stadiums and the amphitheaters,” Chesney said. “There’s no way around that this year. As much I hate postponing further, I would hate telling people who waited we won’t be able to let them come due to capacity restrictions. That’s just not fair.”
The following stadiums, cities and states will included in the Kenny Chesney 2022 tour:
- Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, Florida
- American Family Field – Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Nissan Stadium – Nashville, Tennessee
- Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, Georgia
- Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, Missouri
- U.S. Bank Stadium – Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Heinz Field – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Soldier Field – Chicago, Illinois
- Bobcat Stadium – Bozeman, Montana
- Busch Stadium – St. Louis, Missouri
- Lumen Field – Seattle, Washington
- SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, California
- Empower Field at Mile High – Denver, Colorado
- AT&T Stadium – Arlington, Texas
- Ford Field – Detriot, Michigan
- MetLife Stadium – East Rutherford, New Jersey
- Gillette Stadium – Foxborough, Massachusetts
Below is Chesney’s full statement on the tour postponement:
No Shoes Nation —
It has been too long, and I miss you guys.
You know how you feel when the music starts, the show open rolls, the lights spin? And it builds, and then… I walk out and see you?! That is the greatest moment, and it starts the biggest rush I’ve ever experienced.
We have waited, and we have hoped… Talked to medical experts, stadium people, local officials across the country. I hate what I’m about to tell you. With all the progress being made around the pandemic, there is still too much unknown. What we’re hearing changes daily… anything is possible… But if we can only do two-thirds of the audience? Who decides who doesn’t get to come to the show we’ve all been waiting for? If we have to have social distancing measures, how far apart will you be?
I have held on all these months, thinking I was going to get to see your faces soon. On bad days, that thought made me smile, gave me patience, inspired me to be my better self. Seeing your faces, though, reminds me of what I said when we postponed last year: I won’t take chances with people I love. I also don’t want to come out there after all this time —and not deliver the best show I ever have to all of you! If I can’t give you more than you expect, it feels like I’m letting you down. And I’d rather let me down than any of you.
So, here comes reality: We’re moving to 2022… Where I feel better about us all being together safely. I’d rather keep everyone safe + know we can rock for years to come.
— Kenny