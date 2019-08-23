Kellyanne Conway keynotes Women for Trump event in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — White House heavyweight and key Trump campaign surrogate Kellyanne Conway joined former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi at the Tampa Convention Center Thursday to speak at a Women for Trump event.

The event titled “An Evening to Empower” was aimed at engaging female voters to turn out for President Trump in November 2020.

But for the hundreds of women who piled into the convention center meeting room, many of whom celebrated this week marking 99 years since women were granted the right to vote, the array of Trump hats, shirts, and signs showed their minds were already made up.

“I truly believe Donald J. Trump is God’s chosen leader for our country,” said Penny Lee Todd of Palm Harbor, who showed up early to volunteer.

Conway and Bondi spoke for about an hour, praising the economy and job creation as reasons why women should re-elect the president.

“Women don’t ask ‘do you share my gender?'” Conway said to 8 On Your Side after the event. “They ask ‘do you share my vision? My values? My position on issues?'”

However, recent polls show female support for President Trump dwindling. The latest NBC News/Wall Street Journal survey found that only 30 percent of women voters would vote for Trump.

Conway disagrees.

“The president is always underestimated,” she said. “I don’t think some women like some things here and there, but as we know, there’s a difference between something that offends you and affects you.”

Conway touted women as the key to winning in 2020. Those who came out Thursday night agree.

“It’s right that we have the right to vote,” said Marina Woolcock, who traveled from Sumter County. “And we are going to show our support for this president.”

The Florida Democratic Party issued a statement Thursday night calling Kellyanne Conway a defender of the president’s misogyny.

Florida State Senator Janet Cruz, D-Tampa, responded to Thursday’s event by saying “Tampa is a progressive community fueled by working, strong, and smart women who deserve a president who doesn’t demean and degrade us. It will be women who defeat him next year.”