Justin Bieber’s upcoming Tampa concert postponed

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Justin Bieber’s upcoming July concert in Tampa has been postponed.
According to Amalie Arena, the pop star has postponed all scheduled 2020 dates for his The Changes Tour.
Fans are being asked to hold onto their tickets as they will be honored at a later date.
Bieber’s Tampa concert was scheduled for July 25.
Information on rescheduled concert dates will be announced soon.
For more information, visit amaliearena.com.
