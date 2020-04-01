Justin Bieber’s upcoming Tampa concert postponed

Justin Bieber arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of “Justin Bieber: Seasons,” Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Justin Bieber’s upcoming July concert in Tampa has been postponed.

According to Amalie Arena, the pop star has postponed all scheduled 2020 dates for his The Changes Tour.

Postponed – A message in regard to the Justin Bieber concert here on July 25. pic.twitter.com/nnDFsUIhdg — Amalie Arena (@AmalieArena) April 1, 2020

Fans are being asked to hold onto their tickets as they will be honored at a later date.

Bieber’s Tampa concert was scheduled for July 25.

Information on rescheduled concert dates will be announced soon.

For more information, visit amaliearena.com.

