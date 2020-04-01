Breaking News
LIVE CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Gov. DeSantis to hold briefing on Florida’s pandemic response

Justin Bieber’s upcoming Tampa concert postponed

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Justin Bieber arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of “Justin Bieber: Seasons,” Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Justin Bieber’s upcoming July concert in Tampa has been postponed.

According to Amalie Arena, the pop star has postponed all scheduled 2020 dates for his The Changes Tour.

Fans are being asked to hold onto their tickets as they will be honored at a later date.

Bieber’s Tampa concert was scheduled for July 25.

Information on rescheduled concert dates will be announced soon.

For more information, visit amaliearena.com.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Florida Gov. directs increase of SNAP benefits

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida Gov. directs increase of SNAP benefits"

Hasbro launches website to keep families busy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hasbro launches website to keep families busy"

USF's food pantry helps fight food insecurities amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "USF's food pantry helps fight food insecurities amid pandemic"

1 dead, 2 injured in Lakeland crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "1 dead, 2 injured in Lakeland crash"

Wednesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Midday Weather Update"

Two cruise ships with Floridians board stuck at sea with deceased and sick passengers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two cruise ships with Floridians board stuck at sea with deceased and sick passengers"

Gov. DeSantis addresses cruise ships looking to dock in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis addresses cruise ships looking to dock in Florida"

Trump says he will speak with DeSantis about cruise ships

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump says he will speak with DeSantis about cruise ships"

What money is out there for struggling small businesses?

Thumbnail for the video titled "What money is out there for struggling small businesses?"

Coronavirus test results delayed up to 14 days in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus test results delayed up to 14 days in Florida"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss