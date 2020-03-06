Justin Bieber’s upcoming concert in Tampa moved to Amalie Arena

Justin Bieber arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of “Justin Bieber: Seasons,” Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Heads up Beliebers!

Justin Bieber’s upcoming concert in Tampa, which was scheduled to take place at Raymond James Stadium, has now been moved to Amalie Arena.

SHOW ANNOUNCE – @justinbieber will perform at Tampa's Amalie Arena on Friday, July 25 (formerly located at Raymond James Stadium). Tickets go on sale Friday, March 13 at 10am. pic.twitter.com/BOzMjUB2Gb — Amalie Arena (@AmalieArena) March 6, 2020

The concert will still happen on July 25.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 13 at 10 a.m.

The Canadian pop star will also be performing in Miami on July 21.

The tour kicks off at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on May 14.

