Justin Bieber’s upcoming concert in Tampa moved to Amalie Arena

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Justin Bieber arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of “Justin Bieber: Seasons,” Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Heads up Beliebers!

Justin Bieber’s upcoming concert in Tampa, which was scheduled to take place at Raymond James Stadium, has now been moved to Amalie Arena.

The concert will still happen on July 25.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, March 13 at 10 a.m.

The Canadian pop star will also be performing in Miami on July 21.

The tour kicks off at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on May 14.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Seminole Heights store offering free DIY hand sanitizer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Seminole Heights store offering free DIY hand sanitizer"

Woman receives insurance settlement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman receives insurance settlement"

Uber and Lyft Impacts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Uber and Lyft Impacts"

Florida’s first hospitalized patient with COVID-19 discharged

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida’s first hospitalized patient with COVID-19 discharged"

WFLA Now: Should you go to Disney World during coronavirus outbreak?

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFLA Now: Should you go to Disney World during coronavirus outbreak?"

March 6 celebrates National Oreo Cookie Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "March 6 celebrates National Oreo Cookie Day"

Family of missing St. Petersburg woman is losing hope

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family of missing St. Petersburg woman is losing hope"

a new member of the Tampa Bay Rowdies, Evan Louro, talks about playing against his old team

Thumbnail for the video titled "a new member of the Tampa Bay Rowdies, Evan Louro, talks about playing against his old team"

Coronavirus - Two major Miami events postponed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus - Two major Miami events postponed"

Operation Green Light gives residents a second chance behind the wheel in Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Operation Green Light gives residents a second chance behind the wheel in Tampa Bay"

Heavy law enforcement presence in Northdale after shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heavy law enforcement presence in Northdale after shooting"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss