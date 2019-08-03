Jury finds Nachtman guilty of first-degree murder on both counts

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The jury has decided the fate of 24-year-old Nicole Nachtman. At 12:58 a.m. Saturday, Nachtman was found guilty of first-degree murder on two counts. She will be sentenced to life on each count.

Closing arguments happened Friday in the trial for the former Florida State University student accused of killing her mother and stepfather. The juror deliberations followed, which started just before 1 p.m.

The murders of Myriam Dienes and Robert Dienes happened in Carrollwood back in 2015.

The trial for 24-year-old Nachtman began July 22 with jury selection. Opening statements and testimony started a few days later.

Throughout the two-week trial, the jury heard from first responders, a neighbor who testified about what he heard the night of the alleged murders and a former college roommate who described a rocky relationship between Nachtman and her mother. A cousin also explained the mother-daughter relationship, saying it wasn’t rosy.

Nachtman’s own brother took the stand earlier this week, testifying that his sister admitted to killing their mother and stepfather. Joseph Carey took questions for about two hours.

Defense attorneys claim Nahctman spent years dealing with a demanding mom who bullied her and told the jury the 24-year-old has been troubled for most of her life.

A witness for the state, Dr. Emily Lazarou, told the jury Nachtman knew very well what she was doing.

The defense rested its case in the trial on Thursday.

The jury consisted of five women and seven men.