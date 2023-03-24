TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Jury deliberations have begun in the murder trial of Michael Keetley.

Keetley is a former ice cream truck driver accused of killing brothers Juan and Sergio Guitron and wounding four others on Thanksgiving Day in 2010.

Assistant State Attorney Michelle Doherty told jurors during her closing arguments that Keetley killed out of revenge.

“He started shooting them one by one by one. They were unarmed, they did what he wanted and he shot them anyway,” Doherty said.

The defense contends the men who were shot identified the wrong man and that the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office made many mistakes during their investigation.

“The investigation that followed was nothing short of a nightmare itself,” said Defense Attorney Richard Escobar.

A previous trial in the case ended when the jury could not reach a verdict.

The brothers Juan and Sergio Guitron, better known as “Magic” and “Spider,” both died at their home on Ocean Mist Court in Ruskin. Four other men were wounded, but survived.

Prosecutors say Keetley was actually out to kill a man he knew as “Creeper” and thought that man was in the group on the night of the shooting.

Prosecutors allege Keetley was out for revenge on the night of the shooting because he had been robbed and shot while driving his ice cream truck. The state says Keetley then became obsessed with finding the man who shot him and conducted his own investigation and shot the men he thought were responsible.

The jury began deliberating the case after 4 p.m. Friday.