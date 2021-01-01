Jurassic Quest drive-thru experience comes to Tropicana Field

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Want to ring in 2021 like its 66 million B.C.?

On New Year’s Day, the parking lot at Tropicana Field will be transformed into a traveling dinosaur exhibit with more than 70 walking, life-like animatronic dinosaurs and a 50-foot Megalodon.

The drive-thru experience, called Jurassic Quest, will be at the ballpark from Jan. 1 to Jan. 10.

Visitors will be taken on a journey with an online audio tour that will lead them on a dinosaur safari. Guests will get to meet baby dinosaurs and the show’s team of dino trainers. They’ll also get a chance to snap a safari-style photo of their vehicle and family.

Tickets are $49 per vehicle for up to eight people and must be bought in advance at jurassicquest.com.

