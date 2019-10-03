Jupiter will be easy to spot tonight; Saturn this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The waxing crescent moon will make Jupiter easy to spot in the night sky Thursday night.

Jupiter is the fourth brightest object in the sky behind the sun, the moon and Venus. Venus, however, will still be very near the horizon.

This will make Jupiter unmistakable as it sits next to the moon on the evening of Oct. 3. You won’t have all night to look at the pair though, with the moon setting just after 11 p.m.

As the moon continues east over the next few nights, Saturn will become easy to spot. On Saturday night, the moon will sit next to Saturn as a pair before the moon sets just after midnight.

Keep in mind when looking at the night sky, planets do not twinkle like stars do. This is a good double-check that what you’re seeing is indeed a planet.

Heading into the next couple of weeks, Venus will re-emerge in the night sky and become the brightest planet again.

