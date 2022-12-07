TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A judge on Tuesday accepted a plea agreement for the man who drugged, tortured and killed two men in Tampa nearly two decades ago.

Last week, Steven Lorenzo asked to change his plea from no contest to guilty and be sentenced to death in the 2003 killings of Jason Galehouse and Michael Waccholtz. Lorenzo is already serving a 200-year federal prison sentence after being convicted in 2005 of drugging and raping several men, including Galehouse and Waccholtz.

According to prosecutors, Lorezno and another man, Scott Schweickert lured several men from bars to Lorenzo’s home and drugged, tortured and sexually assaulted them.

Schweickert ultimately confessed to the crimes and said they dismembered Galehouse’s body and disposed of the parts in trash bins throughout Tampa. Police found Wachholtz’s body inside Lorenzo’s Jeep, which had been abandoned.

The pair was convicted of federal drug crimes, but it wasn’t until 2012 that prosecutors had enough evidence to charge Schweickert with the killings. He pleaded guilty and testified against Lorenzo. Lorenzo was indicted years later.

Lorenzo planned to represent himself in the trial, which was repeatedly delayed.

He initially offered to plead no contest to be spared the death penalty, but last week asked to change his plea to guilty.

In a handwritten note to the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Court of Hillsborough County, he asked “to be adjudicated guilty on all counts and to be sentenced to death.”

On Tuesday, Judge Christopher Sabella accepted his plea deal and said Lorenzo will be sentenced on Feb. 6. He faces the death penalty or life without the possibility of parole.