John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John reunite for ‘Grease’ sing-a-long event in Tampa

Olivia Newton-John, left, and John Travolta pose for photographs during arrivals to the Australia.com Black Tie Gala, at Hollywood & Highland in Los Angeles, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2008. (AP Photo/Ann Johansson)

TAMPA (WFLA) — It’s a Rydell High School reunion like no other this December as John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John head to Tampa for a special “Grease” sing-a-long event.

The “Meet n’ Grease” event takes place Saturday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater at the Florida State Fairgrounds.

After the screening of “Grease,” there will be a special Q&A with Travolta and Newton-John. A limited number of VIP tickets are available for the opportunity to meet the musical’s two stars.

If you’re not already psyched for the event, all attendees are encouraged to dress up as their favorite character from “Grease.” It should be quite a blast from the past.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

