John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John reunite for ‘Grease’ sing-a-long event in Tampa

TAMPA (WFLA) — It’s a Rydell High School reunion like no other this December as John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John head to Tampa for a special “Grease” sing-a-long event.
The “Meet n’ Grease” event takes place Saturday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater at the Florida State Fairgrounds.
After the screening of “Grease,” there will be a special Q&A with Travolta and Newton-John. A limited number of VIP tickets are available for the opportunity to meet the musical’s two stars.
If you’re not already psyched for the event, all attendees are encouraged to dress up as their favorite character from “Grease.” It should be quite a blast from the past.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.
LATEST STORIES:
- Jimmy Carter hospitalized after fall at Georgia home
- Driver to be sentenced for fiery Selmon Expressway crash that killed family of 3
- Beloved St. Pete veterinarian and wife killed in plane crash
- US diplomat drawn into Trump’s Ukraine effort set to testify
- Canada’s Trudeau wins 2nd term but loses majority