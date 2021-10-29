John Hopkins All Children’s Hospital holds Halloween party for patients

TAMPA (WFLA) -With Halloween a few days away, some deserving patients at John Hopkins All Children’s Hospital got an out-of-this-world surprise on Friday.
The hospital held its annual reverse trick-or-treat event where staff handed out treats to patients unable to leave the hospital for Halloween.
Hospital employees in the child life department donned costumes and visited patient rooms to share candy, toys – and a little extra joy — with the kids. Many of the patients were dressed up in their own costumes and more than ready to embrace the fun!