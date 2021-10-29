John Hopkins All Children’s Hospital holds Halloween party for patients

TAMPA (WFLA) -With Halloween a few days away, some deserving patients at John Hopkins All Children’s Hospital got an out-of-this-world surprise on Friday.

The hospital held its annual reverse trick-or-treat event where staff handed out treats to patients unable to leave the hospital for Halloween.

Halloween 2021 at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital. .Photo: Allyn DiVito/JHACH staff

Firefighter Maddox in the NICU. Halloween 2021 at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital. .Photo: Allyn DiVito/JHACH staff

Kelsey in the NICU. Halloween 2021 at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital. .Photo: Allyn DiVito/JHACH staff

Odessa in the NICU. Halloween 2021 at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital. .Photo: Allyn DiVito/JHACH staff

Rhett. Halloween 2021 at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital. .Photo: Allyn DiVito/JHACH staff

Declan in CDH. Halloween 2021 at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital. .Photo: Allyn DiVito/JHACH staff

Phoenix and Leo. Halloween 2021 at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital. .Photo: Allyn DiVito/JHACH staff

Trinty. Halloween 2021 at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital. .Photo: Allyn DiVito/JHACH staff

Aodhán in the NUCU. Halloween 2021 at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital. .Photo: Allyn DiVito/JHACH staff

Malleri Acevedo, R. N. and Aodhán in the NICU. Halloween 2021 at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital. .Photo: Allyn DiVito/JHACH staff

Miracle in the NUCU. Halloween 2021 at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital. .Photo: Allyn DiVito/JHACH staff

Taneria as Dr. A-K and Alfred Asante-Korang, M.D. himself. Halloween 2021 at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital. .Photo: Allyn DiVito/JHACH staff

Hospital employees in the child life department donned costumes and visited patient rooms to share candy, toys – and a little extra joy — with the kids. Many of the patients were dressed up in their own costumes and more than ready to embrace the fun!