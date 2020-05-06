Joe Biden to hold virtual rally for Tampa supporters

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Joe Biden has found a new way to campaign during the coronavirus pandemic.
The former vice president will host two virtual events for Florida voters from his home in Delaware.
The first event will be a round table discussion on the African American community with U.S. Rep. Al Lawson and state Sen. Audrey Gibson in Jacksonville. Then Biden will head to Tampa for a virtual rally.
It’s the first time Biden will get to address his supporters in Florida since becoming the “presumptive” Democratic nominee for president, and since allegations of sexual assault surfaced publicly in late March that Biden had sexually assaulted Tara Reade, a former aide 27 years ago.
Biden has since denied the allegations.
“They aren’t true. This never happened,” he said in a statement. “While the details of these allegations of sexual harassment and sexual assault are complicated, two things are not complicated. One is that women deserve to be treated with dignity and respect, and when they step forward they should be heard, not silenced. The second is that their stories should be subject to appropriate inquiry and scrutiny.”
The Tampa rally begins at 5:15. A RSVP is required to attend.
For more information, click here.
