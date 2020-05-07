Technical difficulties plague Joe Biden’s virtual campaign rally in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee in this year’s race for the White House, held a virtual campaign rally with Tampa Bay supporters on Thursday.

The former vice president’s virtual rally began around 5:25 p.m. It started with a slideshow of Biden’s photos from the campaign trail set to music played by a DJ.

It wasn’t long before technical difficulties hit the candidate’s stream. Appearances from guests like Florida Sen. Janet Cruz (D-Tampa), Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL) and Rep. Kathy Castor (D-FL) were plagued by glitches and lagging audio that made it hard to hear what was being said.

At one point, the feed completely dropped out and left viewers staring at a black screen for several minutes.

Once the feed was back up, Biden himself appeared but also seemed to have difficulties with his connection.

This was the first time Biden was able to address his supporters in Florida since becoming the presumptive Democratic nominee. It was also his first “Florida rally” since allegations surfaced that he sexually assaulted a former aide 27 years ago.

Biden has denied the allegations.

“They aren’t true. This never happened,” he said in a statement. “While the details of these allegations of sexual harassment and sexual assault are complicated, two things are not complicated. One is that women deserve to be treated with dignity and respect, and when they step forward they should be heard, not silenced. The second is that their stories should be subject to appropriate inquiry and scrutiny.”

