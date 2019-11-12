Jimmy Buffett Tampa concert postponed to December 2020

TAMPA (WFLA) — Much-needed shoulder surgery will sideline Jimmy Buffett for a year, pushing back his Tampa concert from December of this year to December 2020.
Buffett’s performance was scheduled for Friday, Dec. 13 at the AMALIE Arena but will now take place Dec. 11, 2020 at the same place.
All tickets purchased for the original show date will be honored on the new date. Fans who cannot attend the new date can get refunds at point of purchase.
