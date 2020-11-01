Jill Biden to host drive-in rally in Tampa on Sunday

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden appears on stage with his wife Dr. Jill Biden after delivering his acceptance speech on the fourth night of the Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center on August 20, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Jill Biden is visiting Florida this weekend in hopes of encouraging Floridians to cast their ballots on the final day of early voting in several counties, especially in Hillsborough.

The Biden campaign announced that Jill will travel to Tallahassee, Orlando, and Tampa on Sunday.

Jill will be in Tallahassee at 12:30 p.m. for a “Souls to the Polls Get Out the Vote” event. She’ll then make her way to Orlando around 3 p.m. for a “Get Out the Vote” drive-in rally. Finally, she will be in Tampa around 5 p.m. for another drive-in rally.

No information was given on where the events/rallies will take place. Stick with News Channel 8 for the latest updates.

