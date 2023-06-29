TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Jeff Vinik, the owner of the Tampa Bay Lightning has announced he’s selling his interest in the Water Street development.

Vinik’s Strategic Property Partners says he will remain as an active advisor to Water Street Tampa.

He is selling it to Cascade Investment, a company owned by Bill Gates.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Cascade has been involved with the Water Street area from the start.

Since its inception, the Vinik group has spent more than $2 billion on the project, building 5 million square feet of mixed use real estate. That includes 12 new buildings downtown, more than 1,400 hotel rooms, more than 1,300 residential units and 500,000 square feet of office space.

Shannon Raisor now calls the area home.

“It’s great. I love being able to walk everywhere. That’s probably my favorite part. There is a real community feel. You don’t miss out on the Florida vibes with that,” said Raisor.

Water Street took over the once-struggling Channelside Development and turned it into Sparkman Wharf. Jeff Allison manages the Jotoro Kitchen and Tequila Bar there and says he’s hopeful the change in ownership will not impact the growing area.

“I don’t think we’ll see much of that, but hopefully it brings in more business,” said Allison.

Ben and Lisa Prakokit own Mondern Paws, a natural pet market that’s a few streets away. They said they came up with the business idea after moving to the Water Street area.

“My wife and I actually used to live down here, and we just saw a huge number of dogs and cats in the area, but there were no dogs or cat stores around,” said Prakokit. “We first moved down here about 11 years ago, so we’ve actually seen a big change here in the district. It’s actually grown from a small town to what I would consider a large city to be.”

Bob Buckhorn was the mayor of Tampa when the area was being developed.

“Tampa could not have had a better advocate, I could not have had a better teammate and those in our community who needed a hand up, could not have had a better friend. Jeff Vinik believed in Tampa’s potential when many in Tampa did not and he put his resources and and his passion to help this City write its next chapter,” Buckhorn said.