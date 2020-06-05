JCPenney closing 4 bay area locations, 154 in total

A shopper walks into a JCPenny department store at Garden State Plaza, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, in Paramus, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

TAMPA (WFLA) – According to a list released on JCPenney’s website, four bay area stores will be closing.

The news release, issued Thursday on the store’s website, said in part, “Following a comprehensive evaluation of its retail footprint and a careful analysis of store performance and future strategic fit for the Company, JCPenney identified the first phase of 154 store closures.”

The release added, “Store closing sales for the first round of store closures are expected to take 10-16 weeks to complete.”

In all, JCPenney is closing nine stores they are:

Desoto Square Mall
303 301 Blvd W, Ste 701
Bradenton, FL 34205
941-747-6411

Coralwood Shopping Center
2301 Del Prado Blvd, Ste 700
Cape Coral, FL 33990
239-574-9111

Gulf Coast Town Center
10083 Gulf Center Dr
Fort Myers, FL 33913
239-481-2844

Regency Square Mall
9501 Arlington Expy, Ste 105
Jacksonville, FL 32225
904-721-2820

Eagle Ridge Mall
501 Eagle Ridge Dr
Lake Wales, FL 33859
863-679-9611

Santa Rosa Shopping Center
300 Mary Esther Blvd
Mary Esther, FL 32569
850-244-3171

Orlando Fashion Square
3115 E Colonial Dr
Orlando, FL 32803
407-896-1006

Lakeshore Mall
901 US 27 N, Ste 150
Sebring, FL 33870
863-382-1134

Westshore Plaza
201 Westshore Plaza
Tampa, FL 33609
813-286-7111

