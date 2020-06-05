JCPenney closing 4 bay area locations, 154 in total

A shopper walks into a JCPenny department store at Garden State Plaza, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, in Paramus, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

TAMPA (WFLA) – According to a list released on JCPenney’s website, four bay area stores will be closing.

The news release, issued Thursday on the store’s website, said in part, “Following a comprehensive evaluation of its retail footprint and a careful analysis of store performance and future strategic fit for the Company, JCPenney identified the first phase of 154 store closures.”

The release added, “Store closing sales for the first round of store closures are expected to take 10-16 weeks to complete.”

In all, JCPenney is closing nine stores they are:

Desoto Square Mall

303 301 Blvd W, Ste 701

Bradenton, FL 34205

941-747-6411

Coralwood Shopping Center

2301 Del Prado Blvd, Ste 700

Cape Coral, FL 33990

239-574-9111

Gulf Coast Town Center

10083 Gulf Center Dr

Fort Myers, FL 33913

239-481-2844

Regency Square Mall

9501 Arlington Expy, Ste 105

Jacksonville, FL 32225

904-721-2820

Eagle Ridge Mall

501 Eagle Ridge Dr

Lake Wales, FL 33859

863-679-9611

Santa Rosa Shopping Center

300 Mary Esther Blvd

Mary Esther, FL 32569

850-244-3171

Orlando Fashion Square

3115 E Colonial Dr

Orlando, FL 32803

407-896-1006

Lakeshore Mall

901 US 27 N, Ste 150

Sebring, FL 33870

863-382-1134

Westshore Plaza

201 Westshore Plaza

Tampa, FL 33609

813-286-7111