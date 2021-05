TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s time to get the band back together again! Jason Aldean is officially going on tour and will be coming to Tampa later this year.

The country music star announced via Twitter his “Back In The Saddle” tour will kick off in August with a stop in Tampa on Oct. 30.

Just announced! The Back In The Saddle Tour presented by Wolf Moon Bourbon kicks off in August with special guests @HardyMusic and @LaineyWilson! Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 21 at 10am local venue time. https://t.co/n8BNLkhotR pic.twitter.com/l9ZTpjf0J7 — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) May 16, 2021

Aldean’s performance will take place at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.