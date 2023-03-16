Fried Fish Tacos with refried beans and rice, bottle of tequila and a margarita behind

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A beloved Mexican soda brand is bringing free tacos to the Tampa Bay area on taco Tuesday.

On March 21, Jarritos, the “official drink of tacos,” will team up with Jimmy’s Tacos food truck to bring residents the taste of tacos for free.

Jarritos is bringing the deal to Tampa as part of its 2023 “Respect the Taco Series,” which was created to show appreciation to local restaurants and encourage the community to support small businesses after the COVID-19 pandemic impacted many small businesses across the country.

Jimmy’s Tacos is located at 1604 N 17th St. in Tampa. Guests can get free tacos from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. while supplies last.

Although Jimmy’s Tacos has become a local staple, the restaurant was initially founded in Los Angeles in 1988 and moved to Florida in 2018, and has been “serving up authenticity and flavor ever since.”