SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – As part of a national clinical trial since mid-April, Sarasota Memorial Hospital is treating its sickest COVID-19 patients with the antiviral drug, remdesivir.

“We're finally able to at least address this with a medication that has hope,” said Dr. Kirk Voelker, a critical care pulmonologist and medical director of Clinical Research at SMH.