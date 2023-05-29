TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are investigating a crash that took the lives of two teenagers on Sunday night.

Police said it happened near the intersection of South 20th and Hemlock Streets just before 11 p.m.

Tire tracks show the path the vehicle took off the street, taking down a fence and into Paul Jackson’s property. Tampa police said a 17 and 18-year-old boy and girl were killed.

“It’s tragic,” said Jackson.

Neighbors are concerned for safety along South 20th Street due to recent crashes that happened in the area.

“Five people died already right here, and the city has to do something right here,” said neighbor Orlando Cruz. “Five people.”

That number includes the two teens who died in the wreck on Sunday, according to Cruz.

“I was sleeping you know, and I hear so much noise like something hit and then I hear the car,” Cruz recalled, adding that he heard one of the teen’s last words.

“One was crying and ‘Oh my God’ that’s what they said,” said Cruz.

Life-saving measures were performed, but both teens tragically died. Investigators said the vehicle’s speed was a factor in the crash.

Jackson said he often sees officers on patrol along south 20th Street, giving tickets to drivers who are speeding.

“People do treat this like a bit of a raceway,” Jackson said. “They come off the light, around the curve and you can’t see, then somebody turns left right in front of them.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.