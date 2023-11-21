TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — This week as families gather around the table for Thanksgiving, many will have an empty seat — a place that’s meant for a loved one who never made it home.

Advocacy groups say the Wednesday before Thanksgiving tends to be one of the deadliest nights of the year for drunk driving crashes.

Sharon Hall is coping with an insurmountable pain that could have been prevented.

Her son, Louis, was killed when a drunk driver lost control on the Selmon Expressway in September 2008.

During the holiday season, Hall ramps up her efforts to keep other drivers from making dangerous and deadly decisions.

A collection of family photographs lines the wall of Hall’s Wesley Chapel home. A variety of snapshots of her three children are on display, but 15 years ago, the timeline came to a standstill.

Louis was 26 years old when he was killed on Sept. 5, 2008.

Louis was a passenger inside a car and a drunk driver was behind the wheel.

“The driver was impaired and speeding and he lost control of the car and crashed, killing both of them,” Hall said. “Louis died from a broken neck in both directions and I got that knock on the door that no one ever wants to get.”

The knock on the door came with a grim realization.

“Nothing prevents this from happening to any family at any given moment,” Hall said. “There’s no reason for it.”

Louis was a fun-loving, a dedicated worker and was passionate about computer science. However, he would really light up whenever he spent time with family.

Now, every year a piece of their holiday is missing.

“It’s sad,” Hall said. “We have his ornaments on the tree when we put the tree up. There’s an empty seat at the table.”

Since Louis passed away, Hall has become passionate about her involvement with Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

She’s dedicated to making sure everyone knows about the dangers and how one smart choice can save a life.

“We never know,” Hall said. “We only have today. We never know when it could be our family or our loved one that’s impacted by any kind of death.”

AAA is offering a free “Tow-to-Go” program from Wednesday to Monday, which offers rides to AAA members and non-members. A tow truck will take the person and their vehicle home or to another safe location at no cost. Call 855-2-TOW-2-GO for more information.