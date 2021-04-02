‘It’s ridiculous’: Neighbors concerned over evacuation notice around Piney Point in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Between 15 to 20 homes are in the potential strike zone of this fail gypsum stack at Piney Point Plant.

The Manatee County Public Safety Department sent out an emergency evacuation notice Friday evening. It instructed anyone living within a half-mile of the plant to leave because of an uncontrolled release of wastewater.

Brandon Brock lives within this zone, but he isn’t going to evacuate.

“Obviously all of us are worried about our property, but I happen to have five dogs and it’s not like we can just dip out,” Brock said.

He said everything going on at the plant is a huge inconvenience to those living around it.

“It’s just a shame. They make so much money over there and for us to be at risk and feel scared at our own place… while they’re making tons of profit and not managing their stuff. It’s ridiculous really,” he said.

