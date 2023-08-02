TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s a tough week for the family of 7-year-old Yitzian Torres Garcia.

Not only would the boy have turned 8 years old on Aug. 4th, it’s also the one-month anniversary since he was killed.

“It’s hard for me because I’m waiting to see him, and I know it’s not going to happen,” said Marisol Ayala, Yitzian’s grandmother.

Tampa Police said Yitzian was at the Courtney Campbell Causeway spending the holiday with his grandfather when an argument between two groups over jet skis resulted in gunfire.

Yitzian was shot in the head, and his grandfather ended up without a finger. So far, no one has been arrested in that shooting.

“I don’t know how people can sleep still, knowing what they did, and we still haven’t had an arrest,” Ayala said.

Yitzian’s family had plans to take him to Disney World for his 8th birthday. Instead, they are traveling to Puerto Rico to celebrate at his gravesite.

“Now that he’s not here, well, the only thing we can give him now is flowers and balloons,” his grandmother said.

Ayala placed birthday balloons and signs at the site where he was killed Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department. Anonymous tips can be made through Crimestoppers by calling 800-873-TIPS.