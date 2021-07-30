‘It’s going to be super fun’: Tampa Bay Comic Convention returns Friday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- If you are a fan of Marvel, DC or anime, the Tampa Bay Comic Convention is an event you’ll want to check out.

There will be several panels, exhibits, contests, game rooms and even improv comedy to entertain comic book fans this weekend.

“I am excited for the cosplay contest, it’s going to be super fun, super big, super exciting but honestly just to have everyone back in the Convention Center. It’s nice to be back here,” said the event’s representative Jaimie Kautzmann.

Fans can purchase comic books, artwork, toys, magazines and games fans at exhibits.

“I also am a really big fan of anime and honestly the really awesome art that you get to see this weekend with our Artist Alley folks, it’s going to be really really cool. You get to see a lot of really neat stuff,” Kautzmann said.

Tampa Bay Comic Convention started off as a small one-day event but has grown to a three-day event that has attracted more than 60,000 attendees.

There will be celebrity guests, including Joey Fatone, Judith Hoag, Daniel Logan, Kevin Sorbo and David Ramsey.

The Tampa Bay Comic Convention takes place at the Tampa Convention Center Friday from noon to midnight, Saturday from 9 a.m. to midnight and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is free for kids 12 and under. Additional information about adult admission can be found on the Tampa Bay Comic Convention website.

8 On Your Side’s Daisy Ruth will be livestreaming the event this Saturday.