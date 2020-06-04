‘It’s difficult, but it is a priority’: Tampa police chief hopes to have weekend looters arrested soon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Mohammed Belim owns LED King on Fowler Avenue.

On Saturday night, just before 1:40 a.m., he received a call from his alarm company.

“It was a call for a break-in, a glass break-in,” Belim said.

He had been watching events unfold on TV and knew peaceful protests had turned to violence and looting.

Next to his business, thieves hit the Gold N’ Diamonds store.

“We were just praying that nobody broke into our store as there was a lot of looting and rioting going around,” he said.

He doesn’t live far away from his store, however, police had blocked many of the roads due to protests and rioting in the area. He took back roads to get to his store and saw looting in the area as he drove by.

“Next thing you know, you come to your store and you have a group of people around it, you’re worried, you’re terrified, you call the cops but unfortunately, everybody is attending the fire and it was just chaotic,” Belim said.

He understands the protest, just not the violence.

“Our hearts from the LED King family go out to the Floyd family and all of the other victims that have been a victim through police brutality and stuff, but peaceful protesting is what we ask for,” he said.

He knows many small businesses in the area were damaged in Saturday’s violence and is even offering to replace their commercial lighting at a discount to help his community heal.

Not far away, thieves hit a wholesale business that supplies gas stations and convenience stores.

“They went crazy. I lost a lot. I lost over $150,000 worth of merchandise and that’s my cost, not how much I was going to sell them. That product would retail in the stores for almost $400,000,” said owner Tariq Mughal.

Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan said detectives are now reviewing security camera video and other video sources to identify the thieves who hit these stores and others.

“We are reviewing all of these videos from different formats so we can identify who has done this and we’ll continue to arrest them,” Dugan said.

The police chief said arresting the looters is now a priority.

“It’s difficult, but it is a priority because I think the sooner we make these arrests, the more we can get back to peaceful protesting,” Dugan said.

