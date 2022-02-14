It’s a Runner’s Life: Olympian inspires young runners through his charity

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Young runners like Armani Allen sit on the ground outside the Forest Hills Community Center and pass around medals won by an Olympic marathoner named Meb Keflezighi.

He and his Meb Foundation charity are partnering with the Pepperjack Kids Running Program this year.

Nearly 250 other students in 4th through 8th grade are participating in this program, which is a partnership between Tampa Parks and Recreation and the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic. The after-school program focuses on inner-city and economically-challenged neighborhoods throughout Tampa. The kids work through drills and learn about the sport of distance running.

“It gives them an opportunity to set goals and meet those goals. It gives them a little challenge,” explained Regina McBride Smith with Tampa Parks and Recreation. “Kids don’t get outside nearly as much as they used to, so this is one of those opportunities to get outside and play, and they work together,” she continued.

The kids meet several times a week to work up their distance and speed.

On Sunday, Feb. 27, they’ll line the sidewalk of Bayshore Boulevard to cheer on the participants finishing the half marathon. Then, Allen and many of her friends will start running too. They’ll sprint the last two miles of the course and cross the finish line.

“I’m going to feel so happy, and I’m probably going to feel super tired,” said Allen.

McBride Smith is able to watch the progress of the kids from their initial pre-test where many can only run about 100 yards to most of them being able to run the entire two miles to the finish line.

By meeting an Olympic medalist and hearing his story, the kids have even more inspiration to make it to the finish line.

Keflezighi is the only person in the world to win the Boston Marathon, New York City Marathon, and medal in the Olympics. He’s retired from running now, and he and his family live in Tampa. He is passionate about introducing young people because he vividly remembers when he first found his love of running in 7th grade PE class.

“My coach and my PE teacher said if you run hard on this mile, you’re going to get an A or a B,” recalled Keflezighi. He wanted that A, so he ran as hard as he could and finished the mile in 5 minutes and 20 seconds. His coach was blown away.

“He goes, you’re going to go to the Olympics, and I had no idea what the word Olympics meant because I grew up without electricity or running water, and I didn’t see television until I was 10 years old,” said Keflezighi.

He and his family came to the United States from Eritrea in Africa. He became a US citizen and did eventually go the Olympics in Athens, Greece to win the silver medal.

As the kids passed around that medal, and the ones from Boston and NYC, he explained how long a marathon is and what it’s like to run one.

He ended by saying, “Dream big and have fun.”

If you want your kids to be part of the Pepperjack Kids Running Program, you’ll need to sign up for next year’s cycle.

This year’s Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic is Feb. 26 and 27. The 15K and 5K races are on Saturday morning, and the half marathon and 8K races are on Sunday morning.