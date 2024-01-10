TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The owners of King State say they’re in danger of going out of business because of ongoing construction and road closures blocking traffic to the café.

Now they’re calling on city leaders to provide more help for businesses in this situation, as the city continues to grow and deal with more construction.

“One of the reasons we fell in love with this place is because the traffic moving and people walking around and that’s just came to a halt,” said Nate Smith, Co-Founder of King State, a cafe and coffee shop located in the middle of a construction zone on Floribraska Avenue.

Smith said the city notified him of the work before it started in September. By October, business was at a standstill.

Faced with the threat of going under, he put a plea on social media this week.

Business has picked up with neighbors like Angela Green, who stopped by Wednesday to show support.

“We want to make sure we’re supporting not only the business, but the barista, and the people that are relying on our tips and our business,” said Green.

Young said he is grateful for the support, but worries it may not be enough, after recently learning the construction may not be finished until March.

“For us, that was the worst because we were hoping this would be done in a week, and then to see another couple months, it just was devastating,” said Smith.

The city sent the following statement to News Channel 8 regarding the issue:

“The work along Floribraska Avenue is a multi-phase, multiagency project known as the Floribraska Complete Streets project that includes upgrades to our water infrastructure and improvements to pedestrian, bicyclist, and driver safety. The work in the area is critical to improving the services our residents and businesses depend on. Construction to replace aging waterpipes started in September near Nebraska Avenue. The current work in the area of King State is expected to be finished by late February or early March. Construction on the mobility portion of the project will start in May. The contractor leading the project is JVS Incorporated. Throughout the project, JVS has been working in the area six days a week, including during the New Year’s holiday weekend. The City and its contractors have been working to maintain access to King State during construction. Plans are in place to create signage that will show customers that King State is open, and help drivers navigate current closures. City staff have spoken with the owners of King State and have connected them with the City’s Risk Management team so that they can file a claim for lost business income.

The City and its contractor followed all notification requirements and have made contact with the owner as well as staff and management on several occasions. Nevertheless, we have identified areas where we can improve our communications and are currently reevaluating our approach for notifying residents and businesses that may be impacted by future construction. This includes expanding our notification process and increased signage, so that motorists can be made aware when local businesses remain open during construction.”

Young believs the city needs to provide more than just a notice of construction to business owners, and plans to take his concerns to city council at their meeting Thursday.

“Just telling someone, we’re going to be doing this, that’s not a plan. So really, if you care about small businesses in the city, you put together our plans to be able to help them get through this stuff,” said Jones.