Will Florida be next state to loosen fireworks laws?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Data supports a bill in the Florida House that aims to make fireworks legal to use during designated holidays.

The bill (HB 0065) was filed in August. It would allow fireworks to be purchased or used during certain holidays, as long as the buyer is of the legal age to do so.

Current Florida law prohibits the purchase of some larger fireworks unless they’re being used for agricultural purposes.

States across the country have slowly loosened laws on the use of larger fireworks over the last 20 years. According to a report from the American Pyrotechnics Association, fewer fireworks-related injuries have been reported.

Between 2017 and 2018, fireworks-related injuries across the country dropped from 12,900 to 9,100.

Source: American Pyrotechnic Association

The pyrotechnic industry is currently generating $945 million each year, with Florida reportedly importing $16 million worth of fireworks.

Pennslyvania, which in 2018 passed a similar bill to the one proposed in the Sunshine State, saw an additional $3.5 million in revenue in its first two quarters after changing its law on fireworks.

Florida’s fireworks bill will be considered during the upcoming legislative session.

