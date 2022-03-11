Busch Gardens’ Iron Gwazi to officially open Friday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Adrenaline seekers in Tampa can take their thrills to new heights with the world’s fastest and steepest rollercoaster.

The much-anticipated Iron Gwazi ride will officially open to the public at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay on Friday, March 11, just in time for spring break.

The wood and steel hybrid coaster sends riders up a 206-foot-tall peak, boasting a 91-degree drop with a top speed of 76 miles per hour.

Iron Gwazi is a revamp of the former Gwazi coaster, which opened in 1999. The ride was manufactured by Idaho-based Rocky Mountain Construction, which specializes in rehabbing old wooden rides by replacing their wooden tracks with steel tracks.

Iron Gwazi was scheduled to open in Spring 2021, but parent company SeaWorld Entertainment put those plans on hold until 2022 due to the pandemic.

8 On Your Side’s Brianda Villegas was the first reporter to ride the coaster for a sneak peak a couple weeks ago. You can read about her experience here.

The park is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. through 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

For tickets and more information about Busch Gardens, visit the theme park’s website.