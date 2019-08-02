International Beer Day highlights Tampa Bay’s brewing boom

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Beer lovers, rejoice! Friday is International Beer Day, and the global celebration is highlighting Tampa Bay’s brewing boom that has been happening over the last few years.

Most of the brewers in Florida are concentrated in the Tampa Bay area, which, according to 2018 data, has 88 breweries.

According to the Florida Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco, Cigar City Brewing, which opened in Tampa in 2009, produced and sold the most barrels in the Tampa Bay area, selling 2,172.4 in 2017-2018.

Selling the second highest quantity of barrels was 3 Daughters Brewing in St. Petersburg, with 1,636.3.

Florida had 45 craft breweries in 2011. By 2018, that number has steadily grown to more than six times that number, with 285 breweries.

Floridians consumed more than 531,000 gallons of beer in 2017, making it third for the most consumption across the country.

The high demand has also created an economic explosion.

Florida has experienced a nearly $3.6 billion economic impact, according to the National Beer Wholesalers Association making it the state with the fifth-highest economic impact from breweries just after New York’s $3.4 billion.

Breweries across the Sunshine State have also added more than 160,000 jobs to Florida’s economy – all contributing to the 1.4 million barrels of craft beer produced in-state each year.

According to the Brewers Association, the national organization that represents the small and independent craft brewers in the U.S., Florida has the ninth-most craft breweries in the country.

Beer distributors contribute a total of $70 billion in economic impact across the U.S., according to the National Beer Wholesalers Association.

A 2016 study from the Beer Institute found that, overall, the beer industry contributes more than $350 billion in economic output which is equal to nearly 1.9 percent of the U.S. Gross Domestic Product.

Number of Florida craft breweries operating per year

Source: Brewers Association