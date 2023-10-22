TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Over 2,400 runners took part in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation’s 11th Annual Treasure Chests 5K Fun Run.

One step at a time, each runner raised money for cancer research.

“All of us know someone, our family, our friends, our neighborhood, our community, who has been hit by cancer,” said Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Chief Impact Officer Vicky Free Sistrunk. “We’re raising awareness.”

“We’re raising funds to stop cancer in it’s tracks,” she said.

Phyllis Miller, a survivor of cancer herself, took on the race. She supported a list of people she proudly represented on a bright pink cape.

She told 8 On Your Side that the Bucs supported her fight, so she’s returning the favor.

“Brian Ford, the COO, would call me every couple of weeks, see how I’m doing, send flowers to the hospital, send flowers on my last day of chemo,” she recalled.

Miller held a sign to showcase her appreciation for Bucs’ Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford.

“She’s just an inspiration to all of us, a real role model to never give up,” Ford described.

He said it’s important the Bucs give back to their city and the people in it.

“This is Tampa,” he said. “This is title-town Tampa Bay.”

“We’re proud of it, and proud to be here,” he continued.

A portion of each registration went to breast cancer research and patient services benefitting the AdventHealth Foundation, the American Cancer Society, the Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation and the Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation.

Bucs’ owner Darcie Glazer Kassewitz presented a $40,000 check donation from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation Sunday morning before the race.

Throughout the last 11 years, the Buccaneers’ Treasure Chests 5K has generated more than $510,000 in support of the fight against breast cancer.