TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) —Don’t feel like leaving the house to get groceries or other goods?

If you live in Tampa, you can get those items delivered straight to your fridge.

Walmart has expanded the availability of its InHome delivery service to homes in Tampa, Miami, Orlando, Dallas, Austin, San Jose and San Francisco, nearly doubling the footprint where it is available.

The service is expected to bring 164 new jobs to the Tampa area.

InHome costs $19.95 per month or $148 per year.

Customers can visit inhome.walmart.com and sign up for a free 30-day trial. Those who are already members of Walmart+’s $12.95 a month/$98 a year program won’t be eligible for the free trial, but they can add unlimited fee-free and tip-free InHome delivery for an extra $7 a month or $40 per year.

When you place an order on the Walmart app or website, be sure to check InHome as your peferred delivery option.

An InHome associate will enter your home using a one-time access code to unlock your door or garage. To get deliveries, customers must have an existing smart lock garage keypad, which can be purchased from InHome for $49.95.

The associate will wear a camera that records the entire delivery. Customers will have access to the recordings for up to a week after each delivery.

“InHome is the perfect option for busy families who are increasingly looking for faster, more convenient ways to complete those everyday chores,” said Whitney Pegden, VP and GM, Walmart InHome. “We promised at the start of the year to considerably scale InHome throughout the country and offering it in Tampa is a big step forward in where we’re headed.”

You can read more about InHome and Walmart+ here.