TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A treasured landmark in Safety Harbor has been vandalized, according to city officials.

The City of Safety Harbor said the Safety Harbor Marina Fountain suffered extensive damage sometime between 7 a.m. Sunday and 7:30 a.m. Monday. Pieces of the fountain were broken off and tossed in the water, photos the city shared on Facebook show.

The fountain is located at the corner of South Bayshore Boulevard and Veterans Memorial Lane. It is renown for its scenic views of Tampa Bay.











Source: City of Safety Harbor Government

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office’s non-emergency number, 727-582-6200, and speak with Deputy James Davis.