Infant, elderly woman hospitalized after tree falls on Tampa home

TAMPA (WFLA) — A 6-month-old child and an elderly woman were hospitalized after a large tree fell on their rental home in Tampa Tuesday night.
The woman and child were treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to Tampa Fire Rescue.
The large grandfather oak tree reportedly fell on the house around 7:45 while the woman and child were in front of the television.
The owner of the home showed up and is assisting the residents with whatever they need, fire rescue said.
