Infant, elderly woman hospitalized after tree falls on Tampa home

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tampa Fire Rescue

TAMPA (WFLA) — A 6-month-old child and an elderly woman were hospitalized after a large tree fell on their rental home in Tampa Tuesday night.

The woman and child were treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to Tampa Fire Rescue.

The large grandfather oak tree reportedly fell on the house around 7:45 while the woman and child were in front of the television.

The owner of the home showed up and is assisting the residents with whatever they need, fire rescue said.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

FL investigates price gouging complaints during COVID-19 outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "FL investigates price gouging complaints during COVID-19 outbreak"

Amazon limits shipments to warehouses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amazon limits shipments to warehouses"

3.17.20 SD Residents Buy in TJ

Thumbnail for the video titled "3.17.20 SD Residents Buy in TJ"

Tom Brady to sign with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to reports

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom Brady to sign with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to reports"

Facebook giving $1K to its 45K employees

Thumbnail for the video titled "Facebook giving $1K to its 45K employees"

DeSantis lays out coronavirus impacts to education in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "DeSantis lays out coronavirus impacts to education in Florida"

Coronavirus pandemic: Busch Gardens donates food from closed park to Feeding Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus pandemic: Busch Gardens donates food from closed park to Feeding Tampa Bay"

"We have to feed the children": Polk schools offer free meals to students amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled ""We have to feed the children": Polk schools offer free meals to students amid pandemic"

Tampa restaurant offering delivery services amid closures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa restaurant offering delivery services amid closures"

Behind-the-scenes at Clearwater Marine Aquarium amid coronavirus closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Behind-the-scenes at Clearwater Marine Aquarium amid coronavirus closure"

Sen. Cruz full comments on coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sen. Cruz full comments on coronavirus"

Gun sales surge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gun sales surge"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss