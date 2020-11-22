Immersive Van Gogh art experience opens at The Dalí in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A one-of-a-kind Vincent van Gogh art gallery has opened at the Dali Museum in St. Petersburg.

“Van Gogh Alive” opened at the Dali Museum Saturday. The unique gallery features Van Gogh images at enormous scale, presented through high-definition projectors and synchronized to a “powerful” classical score.

“The Dalí Museum is at the forefront of technology, embracing new methods to engage guests in unconventional ways,” said Hank Hine, executive director of The Dalí. “Just as we have used technology to bring both Dalí and his works to life, Van Gogh Alive offers a unique installation that expands how we are able to experience art.”

Completely self-taught, Van Gogh (1853-1890) was one of the most influential and highly revered artists of his lifetime. His suicide in 1890 ignited the public’s speculation of him as a ‘misunderstood genius.’

The intrigue surrounding Van Gogh’s life lasts to this day.

Dali Museum’s marketing director Beth Bell says the response to the gallery has been “wonderful.” The opening week of the exhibit is already sold out, but plenty of tickets should still be available through Jan. 3 on the museum’s website.

LATEST STORIES: