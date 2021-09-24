Iconic Tampa bakery celebrates anniversary, museum honoring baseball greats opens this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – This busy Tampa Bay area weekend, an iconic bakery is celebrating a big anniversary, a museum honoring baseball greats will open, a county fair returns and much more will keep residents busy!

Events giving back to the community and raising funds for good causes are scheduled as well, from a clean-up to benefit the environment to a ride to benefit suicide awareness.

These events are presented in no particular order. If you know of anything going on throughout the area in the future, send an email to online@wfla.com.

1. Tampa Baseball Museum to Honor Baseball Legends

The childhood home of a Tampa Bay baseball legend Al Lopez will be opening its doors for visitors to celebrate more than 130 years of local baseball heritage this weekend.

The museum at the home of Lopez, located on 19th Street in Tampa, will celebrate 89 professional players and baseball greats with numerous exhibits.

The grand opening of the museum will take place Saturday 10 a.m. There will be half-priced admission during the event from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

2. Hillsborough County Fair Returns

The Hillsborough County Fair kicked off on Thursday with agriculture events, carnival rides, food and exhibits.

It will run through Oct. 3 at its Brandon location. Ticketing information and a schedule of events can be found online. Parking is free.

3. Alessi Bakery Celebrates 109th Anniversary

Celebrate this iconic Tampa bakery on Saturday and Sunday!

The event runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, and according to the bakery, attendees will receive reduced bakery prices and “hourly surprises.” Guests can also enter to win a $150 gift card package and specialty cake for their next event by entering a raffle not just at the bakery, but social media as well.

4. Big Brothers, Big Sister Cornhole Charity Classic

The tournament kicks off at 11 a.m. at Big Storm Brewing in Clearwater on Saturday and is presented by the Pinellas Leadership Council.

Tickets are $80 per team and $40 per individual.

Those attending will get to play at least three games of cornhole and enjoy a silent auction, raffles and more.

5. Fairgrounds St. Pete

If you have yet to visit Fairgrounds St. Pete, which opened at the beginning of the month, tickets for numerous entrance times are still available throughout the weekend.

Fairgrounds St. Pete is a 15,000 square-foot, artist-made environment which is described as a “choose-your-own adventure art and technology experience with multiple ways for you to participate in the narrative celebrating weird, wacky, wonderful Florida.”

“Our mission is to become a cultural hub for immersive art experiences, and an economic engine for local artists and craftspeople. We believe in art for all, joy for all, play for all,” the website for the art adventure states.

6. Fall Family Fest at Water Works Park

This free fall event is present by the Tampa Bay Moms Group.

“This year’s event will feature local businesses and family resources providing interactive exhibits for our guests, giveaways, swag bags and more!” their Facebook page says.

There is a splash pad on site for kids to cool down, as well as a dog park.

7. Ride Out of the Darkness, Suicide Awareness Ride & Cook-out

The ride, presented by Lakeland Harley Davidson and multiple partners, begins at the Revolution Church parking lot on Kathleen Road.

Those on two wheels or four will ride in memory of those lost to suicide and the struggle their family and friends still face.

A blessing of the bike ceremony will be held at 9:45 a.m. prior to the escorted ride at 10 a.m. The cook-out will take place at Lakeland Harley Davidson from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. and will include food and drinks, entertainment and raffle items.

8. Dunedin Causeway Clean Up & After Party

Saturday’s event is sponsored by Big Storm Brewing and Keep Pinellas Beautiful. The after party will be held at Hurricane Eddies.

The clean up is from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., “right on the causeway under the Big Storm Tent,” the event Facebook page says. “All you need to do is bring yourself and something comfortable to wear while you’re cleaning up. We’ll provide all other supplies!”

A “swag bag,” while supplies last, will be given at Hurricane Eddies for volunteers from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.