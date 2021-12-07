‘I love her with all my heart’: Kathleen Moore’s mother reacts after arrest made in daughter’s murder

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Kathleen Moore called her mother to wish her happy birthday on Sunday Nov. 28.

“And I was telling her I love her,” Karyn Moore recalled. “And she’s like, ‘mom, I’m 34’ and I said I don’t care if you’d be 50 years old you’re still my baby and always will be.”

That phone call turned out to be final time the mother and daugther would speak with each other.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office called Karyn Monday afternoon to let her family know the missing person’s case had become a homicide investigation. Kathleen’s on-and-off again boyfriend Collin Knapp had just been arrested and booked into jail for a second-degree murder charge.

After her daughter disappeared in the early morning hours of Nov. 29, Karyn said she feared the worst.

“I had that gut feeling,” she said. “It’s like a mother’s instinct and you just know when you can’t sense your child’s spirit.”

“We all in life have to take a journey & I just wish that Kathleen’s journey didn’t stop," her mother told @WFLA before @PascoSheriff announced arrest. Family learned earlier Collin Knapp was charged w/ 2nd degree murder. @WFLA #KathleenMoore https://t.co/EIzurCNZ7W @WFLAJB pic.twitter.com/Z6RRPQt8DQ — Justin Schecker (@WFLAJustin) December 7, 2021

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said Knapp, 30, was not cooperating with the search to find Kathleen’s body.

“Right now, you have an opportunity to do something positive when you have done so much evil,” Nocco said at the Monday night news conference. “Please share with us where Kathleen is.”

Deputies said no one heard from Kathleen since she left her friend’s home on Carmel Avenue in Largo in the early morning hours of Nov. 29.

Nocco said investigators later learned Knapp put clothing in a dumpster at Harold Seltzer Steakhouse in Port Richey, where he works. After searching the county landfill, deputies found his bloodstained clothing. It was sent to an FDLE forensic lab.

“So yes, there was blood that was identified as (Kathleen’s) on our suspect’s pants, however there is lots of blood that was located during this investigation,” said PCSO Major Crimes Sgt. Michael Rosa.

Deputies say that blood and DNA evidence, along with inconsistent statements by Knapp, led to probable cause for his arrest.

PCSO is sharing photos of Knapp’s vehicles as investigators continue seeking tips from the public to help them locate Kathleen’s body. The cars are a black 2006 Cadillac CT6 with Florida tag Z917XC and a black 2004 Chevrolet Silverado with bed cover with a Florida tag QXLT69.

“Anyone that has information in this case should call 727-847-8102, option 7. If anyone has seen these pictured cars between Monday, Nov. 29 at approx. midnight and afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 30, please contact us,” a release from the sheriff’s office said.

Photos of Collin Knapp's Cadillac and truck from @PascoSheriff as investigators continue seeking tips from the public to help locate #KathleenMoore's body.



"The most important reason to find the body is for the family," Sgt. Michael Rosa said. https://t.co/Y6p7JYUoEO pic.twitter.com/6jAktOPrfF — Justin Schecker (@WFLAJustin) December 7, 2021

“The most important reason to find the body is for the family,” Sgt. Rosa said.

He added there have been homicide cases in which the victim’s remains were never located.

Kathleen Moore was born in Detroit, but grew up with her five siblings in the St. Petersburg area.

She was a beloved bartender and waitress at the Whiskey Wings Bar and Grill in St. Pete. She was also taking classes in hopes of becoming a nurse, her mother said.

“I just want to know why, why didn’t he just let her go, why couldn’t he just walk away,” Karyn Moore added.

Karyn told 8 On Your Side she wants her daughter to be remembered for her bubbly and outgoing personality.

“I truly believe that we all in life have to take a journey and I just wish that Kathleen’s journey didn’t stop where it did,” she said.

Now, this heartbroken mother is praying deputies can find her daughter’s body soon.

“I’m really gonna miss her really much,” Karyn said. “I love her with all my heart.”