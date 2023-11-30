TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Some could call it a coincidence, but one woman calls it a miracle.

Julia Schuster is grateful her husband’s ashes were returned but still in disbelief that the urn was found and the surprising phone call that made it possible.

It’s a friendship that feels like it’s lasted a lifetime, but it’s just two days old. After a trying week of searching, her most precious possession has been found.

“I was here by myself, and I just fell apart,” said Schuster.

Schuster had just moved from Memphis last week, but her most important box was missing – an urn that held her husband’s ashes.

Luckily, two Good Samaritans, Stephanie Turow and Crystal Clark, returned the precious urn to Schuster.

The two said they found the urn as they were dumpster diving and found the obituary online.

“I just prayed prayers of thanksgiving and gratitude,” said Schuster.