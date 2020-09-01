‘I don’t feel safe in 2020’: North Port PD posts traffic stop video after man says he was profiled

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — The North Port Police Department published body cam footage from a traffic stop where the man pulled over argued he was treated unfairly.

A North Port officer pulled a man over Saturday for an out tail light. The driver of the vehicle felt he was being treated unfairly because he was black, so he recorded and posted the interaction on social media.

The police department responded by posting the officer’s body camera footage to the department’s Facebook page, saying the driver’s video didn’t capture the initial moments of the stop.

In the footage, the responding officer approaches the man’s driver’s side window, which was not rolled down all the way. Because he had tinted windows, the officer said he needed his window down to see inside.

The driver does not initially roll down the window, so the officer asks him to step out of the vehicle, but the driver refuses.

“I don’t feel safe in 2020, with cops killing black people, getting the f*** out of my vehicle,” the driver said.

“And that’s my right to be safe,” he continued. “Y’all are public servants.”

A second officer was called to the scene and took over the dialogue with the driver while the initial officer ran his information.

WFLA.com posted the video in the player above, but censored the curse words. The full video can be found on the North Port Police Department’s Facebook page.

“We certainly understand the conversation taking place nationally when it comes to unequal treatment of minority individuals. Reviewing the video posted, I am very proud of our officers for working with someone who was very vocal and upset about issues he may be seeing, or has even experienced in other places,” Police Chief Todd Garrison said.

Garrison said their officers take part in thousands of traffic stops every year, and asking someone to stop out of their vehicle is normal procedure to ensure their officers’ safety.

“From all the information I have at this time, including our own body worn videos, there was nothing inappropriate with how our officers handled this situation,” Garrison said. “In fact, it was exemplary work.”

The driver was issued a warning.

