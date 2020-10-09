I-75 construction worker killed by DUI driver in Hillsborough County, FHP says

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 45-year-old construction worker was killed by a drunk driver on Interstate 75 in the Ruskin area Friday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

FHP said Michael Jerome Forbes, Jr., 29, was driving north on I-75 in a construction zone around 4 a.m. when he drifted into the two closed inside lanes and struck a construction worker.

The worker died at the scene, and troopers said Forbes continued north on the interstate for one quarter mile before stopping in the median and fleeing into the woods.

Hillsborough County deputies eventually located and arrested the driver, who registered a 0.151 BAC. He was charged with DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide, and leaving the scene the scene of a crash.

