Hyundai donates $100K to St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hyundai’s non-profit organization awarded a children’s hospital in the Tampa Bay area with a $100,000 check this week to help them fight cancer.

Hyundai Hope on Wheels announced St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital was the winner of a $100,000 Hyundai Impact Award Grant. Hyundai says that money will help the hospital continue its long-standing fight against pediatric cancer.

“Children are our most prized possessions. We all know that, we all say that and it’s true,” said Scott Fink, board chair and dealer owner at Hyundai of New Port Richey. “And if we can find cures to prolong children’s lives and eradicate pediatric cancer, we’re motivated to do that.”

The Hyundai Impact Award was presented to a St. Joseph’s pediatric oncologist Wednesday morning. During the event, pediatric cancer patients from the hospital dipped their hands in paint and placed them on a white 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe. Hope on Wheels says the colorful hand prints on the official “Hope Vehicle” represent their journeys, hopes and dreams.

St. Joseph’s was one of 77 recipients. Together, the recipients received a combined total of $16 million in new grants this year.