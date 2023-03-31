TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In the wake of former President Donald Trump’s indictment, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took a stand on extradition and called the indictment un-American.

But one of the governor’s most outspoken critics has a different take.

“It appears that Gov. DeSantis needs to immediately suspend Gov. DeSantis,” said ousted Hillsborough County prosecutor Andrew Warren.

DeSantis suspended Warren, Tampa’s top prosecutor, last year. The governor said he neglected his duty and refused to enforce certain laws, including the state’s 15-week ban on abortion—a charge that Warren strongly refutes.

“The governor has talked about other people who are not enforcing the law, but now here he is committing not to enforce federal law to protect what — to suck up to Trump,” Warren said.

Soon after news broke that Trump was indicted by a grand jury in Manhattan following an investigation into hush money payments he allegedly made before the 2016 election, the governor put out a statement on Twitter.

“The weaponization of the legal system to advance a political agenda turns the rule of law on its head,” the governor wrote. “Florida will not assist in an extradition request given the questionable circumstances.”

“The fact that the governor has said he will refuse to enforce federal law is hypocritical. It’s illegal and it’s shameful,” said Warren.

On Friday, 8 On Your Side went to a book signing for the governor in Pasco County. The event, held on private property and was closed to the press, so we contacted the governor’s team to inquire about Warren’s comments.

“Mr. Warren remains suspended from the office he failed to serve,” Jeremy T. Redfern, DeSantis’ Deputy Press Secretary stated.

Michael Bachner is a former prosecutor in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. Investigator Mahsa Saedi asked him if DeSantis could do anything to prevent Trump from being extradited.

“No, he can’t, what Gov. DeSantis can do is he can throw a few wrenches in the wheel. He could make this go a little bit slower, but he can’t stop it. Florida is part of the extradition treaty between all states,” said Bachner.

Right now, reports suggest the president will surrender to authorities in New York City on Tuesday.