PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency is coming to Tampa Bay.

Disaster teams are meeting with people impacted by Hurricane Idalia.

According to FEMA, representatives should be wearing a FEMA vest or shirt and have an ID badge just above their belt when they go through affected areas on Monday.

Pinellas County just got added to Florida’s Major Disaster Declaration.

The county suffered significant flooding as a result of Hurricane Idalia and is joining Citrus, Hernando, and Pasco counties for eligible assistance.

This may include financial help for temporary lodging, basic home repairs, and other disaster-caused expenses.

“We did get water up to the driveway, did not get to the cars though which was great,” Indian Rocks Beach Resident Vicki Goonen said. “But a lot of the neighbors were saying how they’re getting flooded out and stuff.”

Click here to start applying for this disaster assistance.

Countywide Hurricane Idalia recovery updates can be found on disaster.pinellas.gov.